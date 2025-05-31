The Star City

Aside from the Taubman Museum of Art, Roanoke is filled with attractions, including Center in the Square, a multi-cultural complex housing a professional theatre, planetarium, and museums showcasing history, science, and art; the Mill Mountain Zoo; the Virginia Museum of Transportation; the O. Winston Link Museum, and more.

The city’s most visible attraction (aside from us!) is the Roanoke Star, a 100-foot-high illuminated steel and concrete structure, which has been a beacon at the top of Mill Mountain for more than 70 years.

× Expand Taubman Museum of Art

The Region’s Premier Fine Art Show

From paintings to sculptures and from photography to jewelry, the Taubman Museum of Art is pleased to present one of Virginia’s oldest and most anticipated outdoor art shows May 31-June 1, 2025, with the 67th Annual Sidewalk Art Show.

Fine Art Shopping

Hosted on the streets immediately surrounding the Museum, this annual event has become one of Southwest Virginia’s most anticipated events, boasting a reputation as a premier destination for fine art shopping. All of the works exhibited are for sale including original paintings, prints, watercolors, etchings, mixed media, fine art photographs, fine crafts, and sculpture.

FREE AND OPEN TO ALL

The 67th Annual Sidewalk Art Show is free and open to the public May 31-June 1 from 10 am-5 pm daily. We hope to see you there!