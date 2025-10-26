Shepherdstown Valentine's Market
to
Shepherdstown War Memorial Building 102 E German St, Suite 100, Shepherdstown, West Virginia 25443
Courtesy Shepherdstown Valentine's Market
Join us for the 10th annual Shepherdstown Valentine’s Handmade Market, Saturday, February 7, 2026, from 11 am to 5 pm at the War Memorial building, in beautiful historic Shepherdstown.
Shop from a variety of locally made handmade gifts for your Valentine! Door prizes of handmade and local items!
Artists include:
- Wild Rose Soap Co. (organizer)
- Drakiln Glass (organizer) -- fused glass art/jewelry
- Shade's Farm (organizer) -- raw, local honey
- Panhandle Cottage Goods (organizer) -- shampoo bars, candles, lotions
Partner: Shepherdstown Community Club
For an application, email Michelle at mywildrosesoap@gmail.com.
Info
