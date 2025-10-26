× Expand Courtesy Shepherdstown Valentine's Market

Join us for the 10th annual Shepherdstown Valentine’s Handmade Market, Saturday, February 7, 2026, from 11 am to 5 pm at the War Memorial building, in beautiful historic Shepherdstown.

Shop from a variety of locally made handmade gifts for your Valentine! Door prizes of handmade and local items!

Artists include:

Wild Rose Soap Co. (organizer)

Drakiln Glass (organizer) -- fused glass art/jewelry

Shade's Farm (organizer) -- raw, local honey

Panhandle Cottage Goods (organizer) -- shampoo bars, candles, lotions

Partner: Shepherdstown Community Club

For an application, email Michelle at mywildrosesoap@gmail.com.