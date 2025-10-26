Shepherdstown Valentine's Market

to

Shepherdstown War Memorial Building 102 E German St, Suite 100, Shepherdstown, West Virginia 25443

Join us for the 10th annual Shepherdstown Valentine’s Handmade Market, Saturday, February 7, 2026, from 11 am to 5 pm at the War Memorial building, in beautiful historic Shepherdstown.

Shop from a variety of locally made handmade gifts for your Valentine! Door prizes of handmade and local items!

Artists include:

  • Wild Rose Soap Co. (organizer)
  • Drakiln Glass (organizer) -- fused glass art/jewelry
  • Shade's Farm (organizer) -- raw, local honey
  • Panhandle Cottage Goods (organizer) -- shampoo bars, candles, lotions

Partner: Shepherdstown Community Club

For an application, email Michelle at mywildrosesoap@gmail.com.

Info

Shepherdstown War Memorial Building 102 E German St, Suite 100, Shepherdstown, West Virginia 25443
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Shepherdstown Valentine's Market - 2026-02-07 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Shepherdstown Valentine's Market - 2026-02-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Shepherdstown Valentine's Market - 2026-02-07 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Shepherdstown Valentine's Market - 2026-02-07 11:00:00 ical