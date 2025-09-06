× Expand ShenArtsFest

Shenandoah Valley’s premier fine art festival on the Old Town Winchester Loudoun Street Walking Mall. Experience the region’s best fine art, music, and other performers Saturday, September 6, 2025!

The Shenandoah Arts Council (ShenArts) presents a 2-day, juried, fine art festival, showcasing the work of artists from all over our region. Located along the Loudoun Street walking mall from Piccadilly St. to Cork St., visitors discover handmade-in-the-USA, original works of art across every medium, along with music, dance and a special flash mob event.

Careful vetting ensures the finest and most diverse offerings of sculpture, pottery, jewelry, photography, mixed-media, painting and more to suit every artistic taste and budget.

** ShenArtsFest will take place rain or shine.