Shenandoah Valley Music Festival
Orkney Springs Orkney Springs, Virginia
Courtesy Shenandoah Valley Music Festival
The Shenandoah Valley Music Festival is a not‐for‐profit performing arts presenter that has been bringing great music to the Valley since 1963. We receive funding through Shenandoah County Tourism, The Town of Mount Jackson, sponsorships, private foundation grants, contributions from businesses and individuals, and grants from the Virginia Tourism Corporation, Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Each summer, SVMF presents eight to ten concerts on select weekends, featuring performing artists from a wide variety of genres. Past performers have included Arlo Guthrie, Bruce Hornsby, Emmylou Harris, Kris Kristofferson, Pure Prairie League, Ricky Skaggs, Rosanne Cash, The Oak Ridge Boys, LeAnn Rimes, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, the Beach Boys, and more.
Our concert venue is an outdoor pavilion on the grounds of Shrine Mont, a beautiful, historic retreat and conference center, situated at the foot of Great North Mountain in Orkney Springs, Va. The surroundings provide a stunning backdrop for our concerts, and its modest size allows for clear and close-up views of the stage from both the pavilion and lawn seating areas.
2025 Concert Schedule
The Motortown All-Stars
The Magic and Music of Motown
Friday, July 18, 8 p.m.
Gaelic Storm with special guest Screaming Orphans
Sponsored by Crescent Cities Charities
Saturday, July 19, 8 p.m.
Grand Funk Railroad
American Band Tour
Friday, July 25, 8 p.m.
The LSO Big Band
Swing into Victory
Saturday, July 26, 8 p.m.
Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute
Friday, August 15, 8 p.m.
Hot Strings & Cool Breezes Americana Minifest,
featuring The Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band,
The Gina Furtado Project and Brennan Edwards
Saturday, August 16, 6 p.m.
The Bacon Brothers
Freestanding Tour
Saturday, August 30, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah
Sunday, August 31, 7 p.m.