× Expand Courtesy Shenandoah Valley Music Festival

The Shenandoah Valley Music Festival is a not‐for‐profit performing arts presenter that has been bringing great music to the Valley since 1963. We receive funding through Shenandoah County Tourism, The Town of Mount Jackson, sponsorships, private foundation grants, contributions from businesses and individuals, and grants from the Virginia Tourism Corporation, Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Each summer, SVMF presents eight to ten concerts on select weekends, featuring performing artists from a wide variety of genres. Past performers have included Arlo Guthrie, Bruce Hornsby, Emmylou Harris, Kris Kristofferson, Pure Prairie League, Ricky Skaggs, Rosanne Cash, The Oak Ridge Boys, LeAnn Rimes, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, the Beach Boys, and more.

Our concert venue is an outdoor pavilion on the grounds of Shrine Mont, a beautiful, historic retreat and conference center, situated at the foot of Great North Mountain in Orkney Springs, Va. The surroundings provide a stunning backdrop for our concerts, and its modest size allows for clear and close-up views of the stage from both the pavilion and lawn seating areas.

2025 Concert Schedule

The Motortown All-Stars

The Magic and Music of Motown

Friday, July 18, 8 p.m.

Lawn Pavilion

Gaelic Storm with special guest Screaming Orphans

Sponsored by Crescent Cities Charities

Saturday, July 19, 8 p.m.

Lawn Pavilion

Grand Funk Railroad

American Band Tour

Friday, July 25, 8 p.m.

Lawn Pavilion

The LSO Big Band

Swing into Victory

Saturday, July 26, 8 p.m.

Lawn Pavilion

Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Friday, August 15, 8 p.m.

Lawn Pavilion

Hot Strings & Cool Breezes Americana Minifest,

featuring The Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band,

The Gina Furtado Project and Brennan Edwards

Saturday, August 16, 6 p.m.

Lawn Pavilion

The Bacon Brothers

Freestanding Tour

Saturday, August 30, 7 p.m.

Lawn Pavilion

Shenandoah

Sunday, August 31, 7 p.m.

Lawn Pavilion