Shenandoah Valley Apple Harvest Festival

SEPTEMBER 16 & 17, 2023

10 am to 5 pm at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, 250 Fairground Rd., Clear Brook, VA.

The festival has always been family (and pet) friendly!

BRING YOUR OWN CHAIR OR BLANKET (please, no ice chests)

MILITARY/VETERANS AND LAW ENFORCEMENT ARE FREE! Age 10 and under are always FREE! Gate admission includes Free Inflatables, Live Music, Apple Pie Eating Contest, Apple Pie Judging Contest, Artisans and Vendors, Canine Challenge Course, Samples, and Classic Car and Hot Rod Show!

NEW THIS YEAR...Ax Throwing, Corn Hole Tournament, Free Pony Rides, Free Petting Zoo, Free Kiddie Train, Apple Pie Eating Contest for kids! See details @WinchesterRotary.

CRAFTSMEN & VENDORS…Local and Regional Artisans and Vendors throughout the grounds and two (2) open-air buildings.

KIDZONE AREA with INFLATABLES…always popular, always fun! An area just for the kids with a Giant Slide, Kids Castle and Obstacle Course. Susie The Clown doing balloon art for the kids on Saturday. Nearby handwashing station for use before and after play.

CLASSIC CAR & HOT ROD SHOW...Enjoy a great collection of antique vehicles and hot rods in a festive atmosphere, Saturday at 11am. Trophies, Hourly Prizes, 50/50 Drawing and nearby Music.

TAP & CORK (HARD CIDERS & CRAFT BEERS)…Must be 21 and over with ID required. Live entertainment nearby makes this a can’t miss attraction!

APPLE PIE EATING CONTEST HOSTED BY WHITE HOUSE/NATIONAL FRUIT…What would an apple harvest festival be without the popular apple pie eating contest? Center stage, Sunday! Junior Pie Eating Contest is new this year.

APPLE PIE BAKING/JUDGING CONTEST...Saturday at Noon. Anyone can enter! 1st prize is $100, 2nd prize $50. See details and how to enter at www.winchesterappleharvest.com.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT… Continuous entertainment featuring The Tangents, Raised On Analog, Mojo Mothership, Jimmy Lee and others...all family friendly.

FOOD CONCESSIONS… Plenty of EVERYTHING APPLE...Apple Pie, Apple Dumplings, Ice Cream, BBQ, Crab Cakes, Turkey Legs, Burgers, Hot Dogs, Pizza, Ice Cream, Kettle Corn, Lemonade and all your festival favorites!

ADMISSION IS DISCOUNTED WITH $1.00 OFF COUPONS THROUGHOUT THE COMMUNITY… Will flood the area HANDY MART stores with $1.00 off admission coupons! Admission includes all activities except adult beverages. General admission is only $10! Age 10 and under are FREE!

IT’S FOR A GREAT CAUSE…Giving back to the community just feels good. Be a part of something big and contribute to this event by exhibiting and/or attending. All proceeds for the event go to local non-profits. Over $1.2 Million Dollars has been given over the life of this event…so thank you!