× Expand KSWYeck Shenandoah County Courthouse, 103 N Main Street, Woodstock, VA 22664 and bust of Revolutionary War Major General John Peter Gabriel Muhlenberg

The Shenandoah County Historical Society is hosting "Shenandoah County Celebrates 1776!" in Woodstock, Virginia. This Once-in-a-Lifetime semiquincentennial event will begin at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony at the Shenandoah County Courthouse, 103 N Main Street. This large celebration offers so much for the community including a distinguished lecture series that will include Dr. Emily Sneff an expert on the Declaration of Independence, Lisa Minardi Executive Director of Historic Trappe home of the Muhlenberg family, Nick Powers Curator of Collections at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley and Jeff Evans expert of 18th century furniture. Well-known authors Michael Cecere, John C Settle, and Gabe Neville will also have presentations and book signings. Other events include Revolutionary War encampments, 5th Troop 1st Light Dragoons, 18th century artisans, children's activities including 18th century games, family scavenger hunt, dulcimer performances, fifer and drummers, colonial dancing participation, and displays of Revolutionary War uniforms, swords and guns. Visitors will see Colonial boot and shoemaking, blacksmith, leather working, wood tooling and carving.

*Ryan Williams will portray Captain Daniel Morgan; Noah Caplan will portray Peter Muhlenberg; Ralph Ryer will portray Dr. William Rickman, a Revolutionary War surgeon; Quinton Castle will portray William “Billy” Lee. Roy Wulf will portray the Marquis de Lafayette, Rachel Fitzsimmons will portray Betsy Ross.