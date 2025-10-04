× Expand Shenandoah Autumnfest

Ignite your senses at Shenandoah Autumnfest Saturday, October 4, 2025 -- your destination for great craft brews, ciders, wines and spirits, BBQ, crafts, demonstrations, and harness racing in the Shenandoah Valley!

Over 40 Craft Brews, Ciders, Mead, Wines & Spirits Tastings All Day

Live Music

Food Trucks

Crafters & Demonstrations All Day

Traditional Virginia Whole Hog BBQ Demo & Samplings

Gates Open at 11:00 am