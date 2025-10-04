Shenandoah Autumnfest
Shenandoah County Fairgrounds 300 Fairgrounds Road, Woodstock, Virginia
Ignite your senses at Shenandoah Autumnfest Saturday, October 4, 2025 -- your destination for great craft brews, ciders, wines and spirits, BBQ, crafts, demonstrations, and harness racing in the Shenandoah Valley!
- Over 40 Craft Brews, Ciders, Mead, Wines & Spirits Tastings All Day
- Live Music
- Food Trucks
- Crafters & Demonstrations All Day
- Traditional Virginia Whole Hog BBQ Demo & Samplings
Gates Open at 11:00 am
- Artists & Crafters; Apple Butter-Making, Woodturning, Iron Forging, BBQ Chicken & VA Whole Hog Pit and Demonstrations
- Food Trucks (Boricua's Cuisine, Flour & Water, Hotbox Foods, Mary's Botanitas, Melted Dreams, Rutz's BBQ, and Sugar Creek Snowy & Sweet Ice Cream)
- Flippin Chicken Contest - 10 Teams
- Beer, Wine, Ciders, Mead, and Spirits Tastings
- LIVE MUSIC on the 93.7 Now Stage
- 1:00pm: Virginia’s Golden Axe Log Splitting Contest
- 2:00pm: BBQ Sampling Garden & People's Choice Voting
- 1:00pm – 6:00pm: Shenandoah Downs Harness Racing (betting in the small pavilion in the food section)
Info
