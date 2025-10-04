Shenandoah Autumnfest

to

Shenandoah County Fairgrounds 300 Fairgrounds Road, Woodstock, Virginia

Ignite your senses at Shenandoah Autumnfest Saturday, October 4, 2025 -- your destination for great craft brews, ciders, wines and spirits, BBQ, crafts, demonstrations, and harness racing in the Shenandoah Valley!

  • Over 40 Craft Brews, Ciders, Mead, Wines & Spirits Tastings All Day
  • Live Music 
  • Food Trucks
  • Crafters & Demonstrations All Day
  • Traditional Virginia Whole Hog BBQ Demo & Samplings

Gates Open at 11:00 am

  • Artists & Crafters; Apple Butter-Making, Woodturning, Iron Forging, BBQ Chicken & VA Whole Hog Pit and Demonstrations
  • Food Trucks (Boricua's Cuisine, Flour & Water, Hotbox Foods, Mary's Botanitas,  Melted Dreams, Rutz's BBQ, and Sugar Creek Snowy & Sweet Ice Cream)
  • Flippin Chicken Contest - 10 Teams
  • Beer, Wine, Ciders, Mead, and Spirits Tastings
  • LIVE MUSIC on the 93.7 Now Stage
  • 1:00pm: Virginia’s Golden Axe Log Splitting Contest
  • 2:00pm: BBQ Sampling Garden & People's Choice Voting
  • 1:00pm – 6:00pm: Shenandoah Downs Harness Racing (betting in the small pavilion in the food section)

Info

Shenandoah County Fairgrounds 300 Fairgrounds Road, Woodstock, Virginia
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Shenandoah Autumnfest - 2025-10-04 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Shenandoah Autumnfest - 2025-10-04 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Shenandoah Autumnfest - 2025-10-04 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Shenandoah Autumnfest - 2025-10-04 11:00:00 ical