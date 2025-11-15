Sheltowee Artisans 31st Holiday Market Art Fair
to
Center for Rural Development 2292 S Hwy 27, Kentucky 42501
Courtesy Sheltowee Artisans
Join us for the Sheltowee Artisans 31st Holiday Market Art Fair at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset, KY -- November 15-16, 2025!
More than 70 of the finest Southern and Eastern Kentucky artists will join together to display and sell their wares at the 31st Annual Sheltowee Art Fair. Everything from baskets, pottery, quilts, ceramics, soaps, nature and wildlife photography to furniture, jewelry, musical instruments and more will be featured in the exhibit.
Hours: Saturday, 10 am - 6 pm | Sunday, 10 am - 4 pm.
Admission is free.