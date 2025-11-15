× Expand Courtesy Sheltowee Artisans

Join us for the Sheltowee Artisans 31st Holiday Market Art Fair at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset, KY -- November 15-16, 2025!

More than 70 of the finest Southern and Eastern Kentucky artists will join together to display and sell their wares at the 31st Annual Sheltowee Art Fair. Everything from baskets, pottery, quilts, ceramics, soaps, nature and wildlife photography to furniture, jewelry, musical instruments and more will be featured in the exhibit.

Hours: Saturday, 10 am - 6 pm | Sunday, 10 am - 4 pm.

Admission is free.