Sheltowee Art Fair

80+ of the finest eastern and southern Kentucky artists will join together to display and sell their work at The Center for Rural Development, 2292 S Hwy 27, Somerset Ky at traffic light #15.

Everything from baskets, pottery, quilts, nature and wildlife photography, to contemporary furniture, jewelry and musical instruments. Demonstrations.

FREE ADMISSION.

Contact: sheltoweeguild@hotmail.com

Each year Sheltowee Artisans offers an opportunity for area schools art set up and show their students' work. This has been very well received.