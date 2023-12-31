New Year's Eve Celebration

Ring in the New Year with us at Shelton Vineyards! We are offering seated New Years themed dinners at 5, 7 and 9 PM with a celebration afterwards until 12:30. This is an elevated dinner sure to close out your year right. Make reservations now as seats are limited. After dining, celebrate with music and wine at the Heritage Barn. Let’s drink some wine and cheers to Auld Lang Syne!

If there is no vacancy at Hampton Inn & Suites Dobson, please contact Hampton Inn Mount Airy. (336) 789-5999

We will have shuttles running from both hotels.