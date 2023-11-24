Shadrack's Christmas Adventure

× Expand Visit Sevierville

Welcome to Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland! You may wonder, why go to such great lengths to create an attraction of this magnitude? It’s simple; we uncovered a passion and followed our dreams.

After physically crafting each element, placing and bracing them, tediously programming hundreds of thousands of lights to perform with music, we managed to light up the nights! There are thousands of channels simultaneously directing this orchestra of lights.

Using the most technologically advanced equipment in the industry, Christmas Wonderland magically expresses what Christmas means to us. Our hope is for this show to spark a smile on your face like it does ours. Spreading Christmas cheer is our prime motivation and in doing so, we find great importance in giving back to our local community.

Now sit back… relax… and let the Christmas spirit take you away! This event will be held from November 24th - December 31st.