Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland, a beloved drive-thru light show, has become a cherished family tradition for many. This year's display is sure to impress with acres of lights synchronized to music playing on your radio and a dazzling assortment of custom displays, including a humorous take on the 12 Days of Christmas. This immersive holiday experience is sure to delight your entire crew. It will illuminate your night, leaving you filled with festive cheer, making it the perfect outing for families, friends, and anyone seeking to create magical memories.

Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland at Soaky Mountain Waterpark provides a truly unforgettable experience that will create cherished memories and family traditions for years to come. After the show, visit Snowy Mountain Village (on select nights) located inside Soaky Mountain Waterpark for loads of fun for all ages, including inflatable bounce houses, plenty of activities for kids, tons of photo op spots, great food, delicious desserts, carnival games, kids' crafts, and on some nights, visit with Santa! (SEE WEBSITE FOR VILLAGE SCHEDULE.)

HOURS (Including Holidays | Rain or Shine)

Monday - Friday: 6-10 pm

Saturday - Sunday: 6-10 pm or later

Ticket Information

Tickets are for one-time use only and cannot be used for multiple entries.

Standard tickets give you the flexibility and option to use them on any day the show is open.

Value tickets are only valid on days marked as "Value days". See Note Below.

NOTE: Monday - Thursday, ​EXCEPT Dec 15th - 25th which will require a STANDARD TICKET.

Season tickets are currently unavailable.

Tickets are non-refundable.

​Remember, take advantage of our EARLY ELF SAVINGS by purchasing an online ticket in advance. However, if you prefer, tickets can also be purchased on-site from the comfort of your own vehicle, and both credit cards and cash are accepted at the ticket booth.

Mark your calendar and prepare for an unforgettable adventure filled with synchronized lights, festive melodies, and the spirit of Christmas. The ultimate holiday experience awaits you, and it's all just a car ride away!