Seven Sisters Peaks Hike
Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center 223 West State Street , North Carolina 28711
Swannanoa Valley Museum
Peaks of the Seven Sisters Range
On this strenuous hike, participants will hike the 9.5 mile distance covering up to and across the range of the Seven Sisters. Hikers will learn the history of the peaks’ nomenclature, social history, geography, and ecology. Hikers will also be able to enjoy several panoramic views along the way. This hike is recommended only for experienced hikers.
Cost: $50 members/$60 nonmembers. Some fees apply.
https://www.history.swannanoavalleymuseum.org/seven-sisters-peaks-hike/