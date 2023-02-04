× Expand Swannanoa Valley Museum Peaks of the Seven Sisters Range

On this strenuous hike, participants will hike the 9.5 mile distance covering up to and across the range of the Seven Sisters. Hikers will learn the history of the peaks’ nomenclature, social history, geography, and ecology. Hikers will also be able to enjoy several panoramic views along the way. This hike is recommended only for experienced hikers.

Cost: $50 members/$60 nonmembers. Some fees apply.

https://www.history.swannanoavalleymuseum.org/seven-sisters-peaks-hike/