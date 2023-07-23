× Expand Orchard at Altapass Seth & Sara

‘Seth and Sara’ have been truckin' it across North America, chasing their dreams while performing their modern-western originals (along with covers like Tyler Childers, The Beatles, Colter Wall, John Denver, etc.) to anyone who will listen. With Seth praised for his mesmerizing vocals, guitar, and ever-evolving suitcase kick, Sara lays down percussion with delicate vocals accompanying their cowboy-inspired tunes. Together, over the past four years, they have traveled to 49 states and all across western Canada, playing over 700 shows while sharing their music, stories, and making countless memories and friends along the way. “If you enjoy an afternoon filled with love, humor, heartbreak, dancing, and a rootsy kind of edge, then Seth and Sara is a show not to be missed!” Join them on the pavilion stage at the Orchard.