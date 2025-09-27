Service Day at Sky Meadows

× Expand Sky Meadows State Park Staff/Volunteer Sky Meadows will honor National Public Lands Day by hosting a workday designed to offer volunteers the opportunity to help restore, improve, and protect our shared public land.

Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Ln., Delaplane, VA 20144.

Lost Mountain Entrance

Sept. 27, 2025. 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Sky Meadows will honor National Public Lands Day by hosting a workday designed to offer volunteers the opportunity to help restore, improve, and protect our shared public land. The project, which is open to all members of the public, will be removing invasive trees and vines from areas adjacent to the Rolling Meadows Trail on the Lost Mountain side of the park.

Participants will discuss the reasons invasive plants pose such a serious threat to our environment and the actions we can all take to reduce their impact. No experience is necessary, and all tools and supplies will be provided; volunteers are only asked to bring water and love for our planet! Protective clothing and good hiking shoes are strongly recommended. The total hike distance is about 3.2 miles, so be ready for a satisfying day of hard work to protect our public lands. See you there!

About National Public Lands Day

Virginia State Parks celebrates National Public Lands Day each September by inviting volunteers and visitors to take part in the largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands in the country. Join in preserving and enhancing the natural beauty of the state’s public lands through a variety of hands-on activities, including trail maintenance, tree plantings, invasive species removal, litter clean-ups and educational programs on the importance of conservation. Parking fees are waived at most Virginia State Parks for National Public Lands Day (excludes Grayson Highlands and the admission fee at Natural Bridge and Southwest Virginia Museum).

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: No.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov