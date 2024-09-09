September 2024 Folk Art at the Lakes Craft Workshops

Join us for another great week of Folk Art at the Lakes! Our September classes feature a wealth of talented instructors who will be teaching our students the art of woodcarving, stained glass, watercolors, and more. To apply, please submit your registration at www.cedarlakes.com/craft-workshops/.

FEATURED CLASSES:

📌 Woodcarving with Bob Barris

📌 Creative Writing with Colleen Anderson

📌 Needle Felting with Debbie Martzall

📌 Woodturning with Harry Newman

📌 Stained Glass with Stephanie Danz

📌 Mountain Dulcimer with Tish Westman

📌 Blacksmithing with Michael Young

📌 Watercolors with Debbie Lester