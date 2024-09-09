September 2024 Folk Art at the Lakes Craft Workshops
to
Cedar Lakes Conference Center 82 FFA Drive, Ripley, West Virginia 25271
Join us for another great week of Folk Art at the Lakes! Our September classes feature a wealth of talented instructors who will be teaching our students the art of woodcarving, stained glass, watercolors, and more. To apply, please submit your registration at www.cedarlakes.com/craft-workshops/.
FEATURED CLASSES:
📌 Woodcarving with Bob Barris
📌 Creative Writing with Colleen Anderson
📌 Needle Felting with Debbie Martzall
📌 Woodturning with Harry Newman
📌 Stained Glass with Stephanie Danz
📌 Mountain Dulcimer with Tish Westman
📌 Blacksmithing with Michael Young
📌 Watercolors with Debbie Lester