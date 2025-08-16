Sensory Explorers' Trail Summer Series: Summer Habitat Detectives

× Expand Sky Meadows State Park Staff/Volunteer Take a summer walk of exploration with two Virginia Master Naturalists in this second of a series of seasonal walks planned for children.

Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Ln., Delaplane, VA 20144.

Sensory Explorersâ€™ Trail

When

Aug. 16, 2025. 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Take a summer walk of exploration with two Virginia Master Naturalists in this second of a series of seasonal walks planned for children. Use your five senses to find clues to how various organisms – plants, animals, and more – work together to survive in this forest community.â€¯Recommended ages 7 - 11, with parents, of course. This guided three-tenths of a mile gentle walk will meet at the Sensory Explorers’ Trail in the picnic area and will last approximately one hour. â€¯

For more information on the Virginia Master Naturalists please visit their website.

The Sensory Explorers' Trail is open for self-guided walks daily for people of all ages and has adaptations for the blind and visually impaired.

Register for this program on Sky Meadows' Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-habitat-detectives-tickets-1348803129469?aff=oddtdtcreator

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov