Sensory Explorers' Trail Summer Series: Summer Habitat Detectives
to
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Sky Meadows State Park Staff/Volunteer
Take a summer walk of exploration with two Virginia Master Naturalists in this second of a series of seasonal walks planned for children.
Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Ln., Delaplane, VA 20144.
Sensory Explorersâ€™ Trail
When
Aug. 16, 2025. 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Take a summer walk of exploration with two Virginia Master Naturalists in this second of a series of seasonal walks planned for children. Use your five senses to find clues to how various organisms – plants, animals, and more – work together to survive in this forest community.â€¯Recommended ages 7 - 11, with parents, of course. This guided three-tenths of a mile gentle walk will meet at the Sensory Explorers’ Trail in the picnic area and will last approximately one hour. â€¯
For more information on the Virginia Master Naturalists please visit their website.
The Sensory Explorers' Trail is open for self-guided walks daily for people of all ages and has adaptations for the blind and visually impaired.
Register for this program on Sky Meadows' Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-habitat-detectives-tickets-1348803129469?aff=oddtdtcreator
Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10
Extra fee: No.
Registration required: No.
Children welcome: Yes.
Phone: 540-592-3556
Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov