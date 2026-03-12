Sensory Explorers' Trail Series: Vernal Pool Adventures

× Expand Sky Meadows Staff/Volunteer The appearance of frogs and salamanders is a sure sign of spring.

Program Location: Sensory Explorers' Trail

Main Park Address: Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Ln., Delaplane, VA 20144.

When

March 14, 2026. 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

The appearance of frogs and salamanders is a sure sign of spring. Vernal pools, which are shallow pools of water that dry in the summer heat, provide a place for some very special amphibians to lay their eggs before returning to the land for the remainder of the year. Join a Virginia Master Naturalist on a visit to a vernal pool to search for signs of these unique species. This guided three-tenths-of-a-mile gentle walk will meet at the Sensory Explorers’ Trail in the picnic area and will last approximately one hour.

For more information on the Virginia Master Naturalists, please visit their website.

The Sensory Explorers' Trail is open for self-guided walks daily for people of all ages and has adaptations for the blind and visually impaired. To learn more about this feature, visit our website.

Pre-registration is encouraged for this event. Please visit our Eventbrite listing to sign up: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vernal-pool-adventures-tickets-1982989039598?aff=oddtdtcreator

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes.

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov