The Sensory Explorers' Trail Fall Walk Series: Habitat Detectives

to

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144

Take a fall walk of exploration with two Virginia Master Naturalists in this third of a series of seasonal walks planned for children. Use your five senses to find clues to how various organisms – plants, animals, and more – work together to survive in this forest community. Recommended age 7 - 11, with parents, of course. This guided three-tenths of a mile gentle walk will meet at the Sensory Explorers’ Trail in the picnic area and will last approximately one hour.

For more information on the Virginia Master Naturalists please visit their website.

The Sensory Explorers' Trail is open for self-guided walks daily for people of all ages and has adaptations for the blind and visually impaired. To learn more about this feature visit the Sky Meadows home page.

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov

Info

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
5405923556
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Sensory Explorers' Trail Fall Walk Series: Habitat Detectives - 2025-10-25 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Sensory Explorers' Trail Fall Walk Series: Habitat Detectives - 2025-10-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Sensory Explorers' Trail Fall Walk Series: Habitat Detectives - 2025-10-25 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Sensory Explorers' Trail Fall Walk Series: Habitat Detectives - 2025-10-25 10:00:00 ical