Self Guided Tours at PARI
to
The Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute 1 Pari Drive, Rosman, North Carolina 28772
×
PARI
Guest
Come and explore our museum! See how our telescopes work today, and how they communicated with satellites long ago. Learn about historic NASA artifacts like our Apollo lander and real rocket engine. Take in the sparkle of mineral specimens and fossils from around the world. Discover the impact of meteorites of all types that fell to Earth. Delve into our dark fluorescent tunnel.
Info
The Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute 1 Pari Drive, Rosman, North Carolina 28772
Art & Exhibitions, History, Kids & Family