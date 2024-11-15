Self Guided Tours at PARI

to

The Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute 1 Pari Drive, Rosman, North Carolina 28772

Come and explore our museum! See how our telescopes work today, and how they communicated with satellites long ago. Learn about historic NASA artifacts like our Apollo lander and real rocket engine. Take in the sparkle of mineral specimens and fossils from around the world. Discover the impact of meteorites of all types that fell to Earth. Delve into our dark fluorescent tunnel.

Info

The Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute 1 Pari Drive, Rosman, North Carolina 28772
Art & Exhibitions, History, Kids & Family
8288625554
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Self Guided Tours at PARI - 2024-11-15 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Self Guided Tours at PARI - 2024-11-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Self Guided Tours at PARI - 2024-11-15 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Self Guided Tours at PARI - 2024-11-15 10:00:00 ical