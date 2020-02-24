Secret Network of Women in Civil Rights Tour

Full Description​:

Regardless of your gender, this ​Nashville walking tour ​is a fun-filled experience uncovering the empowering history and controversies behind the key women of the civil rights movement. You will hear stories about history’s fiercest females from the early settlement to civil rights and beyond.

Visit the Davidson County Courthouse and stand on the front steps where civil rights leader, Diane Nash, confronted the mayor demanding change. Then, discover how women played a central role in the planning, strategies, tactics, and actions of the movement — including the civil rights marches. Enter the Witness Walls, a secret art attraction with hidden images that has a math and science component.

In between stops, you will get the inside scoop on leading female entrepreneurs and business leaders in Nashville today. With United Street Tours, you’ll take action by walking to celebrate women in the world, and particularly women in the South. By joining this Nashville walking tour, you will be taking steps toward empowering women and supporting the journey towards equality.

Highlights

● Hear about the most important women in the civil rights movement

● Gain a new perspective of Nashville

● Learn about the American South's contemporary power women

Additional Information / What to Expect​:

● Tour must be booked at least 24 hours in advance

● United Street Tours continue rain or shine

● Tour length is flexible depending on walking speed,

Inclusion

● Live guide

● Entrance fees (if applicable)

Exclusions

● Gratuities (optional)

● Pickup and drop-off

