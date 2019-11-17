The Schaefer Center

Old Crow Medicine Show started busking on street corners in 1998 in New York state and up through Canada, winning audiences along the way with their boundless energy and spirit. They eventually found themselves in Boone, NC, where they caught the attention of folk icon Doc Watson while playing in front of a pharmacy. He invited the band to play at his festival, MerleFest, helping to launch their career. Shortly thereafter the band was hired to entertain crowds between shows at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN.

It’s been over 20 years since these humble beginnings. The band has gone on to receive the honor of being inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry, and have won two Grammy Awards: Best Folk Album for Remedy (2014) and Best Long Form Music Video for Big Easy Express (2013). Additionally, their classic single, “Wagon Wheel”, received the RIAA’s Platinum certification in 2013 for selling over 1,000,000 copies.

Adult $25

Faculty/staff $20

Students/children $15

This show is General Admission; no reserved seating.