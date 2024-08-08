× Expand SC New Play Festival

The South Carolina New Play Festival will take place over four days, starting on Thursday, August 8, and will feature a wide range of musicals, plays, town halls, an outdoor variety stage, and will culminate in a Cabaret featuring Tony-nominee Phillip Boykin (Hadestown) on August 11.

We are excited to bring the South Carolina New Play Festival back for another year. Last year we commissioned Donnetta Lavinia Grays, and this season we will present excerpts from her new play in progress. For our third festival we’ve expanded to present three musicals and a play, an outdoor variety stage, an insider package of industry sessions, and a town hall. We are thrilled to support this dynamic group of writers whose visions are distinct but who collectively embrace theatricality and speak to the present moment.

The festival will take place in historic downtown Greenville, South Carolina at venues including The Gunter Theatre at the Peace Center, CentreStage, The Warehouse Theatre, Greenville Theatre, South Carolina Children’s Theatre, Falls Park, and at the Greenville One Center.

All readings are free with reserved seating, festival patrons have early access to reserved seats. The 2024 festival is supported, in part, by grants from the Community Foundation of Greenville, the Daniel-Mickel Foundation, the South Carolina Endowment for the Humanities, the South Carolina Arts Commission, the Peace Center, and by public funds from the City of Greenville tourism tax fund.