SC Bigfoot Festival

True Believer? Skeptic? Undecided?

Join us October 10-11, 2025, for two days of learning, listening, and eating on Main Street, Westminster, SC!

Whether you think the concept of an undiscovered primate roaming the mountainside is far-fetched or you and Sasquatch are on a first-name basis (or anywhere in between), we have the place to be this fall. Come join us as all things Bigfoot descend on our small upstate town. We are back for the 6th year in 2025, with a street festival style event with live music, expert speakers, Bigfoot tales, food and craft vendors, Bigfoot themed contests, children's activities, and more. Rest assured, we are committed to a jam-packed day of Bigfoot fun for the whole family!

Please contact us if you have any specific questions or concerns. We look forward to spending time with you and your family!