× Expand Sautee Nacoochee Center SAA Mockup Easel 3 - 1

The Sautee Nacoochee Center announces the first ever Sautee Art Affair, a fundraising auction and event featuring the work of artists living in a 50-mile radius. From custom stained glass to exquisite pottery to breathtaking paintings, the Sautee Art Affair is the ultimate art extravaganza of the year!

The Sautee Art Affair Auction begins online Saturday, September 7 and is open to all. Bidding will continue until Wednesday, October 9. At the close, items will go to highest bidders. There is no charge to participate.

But that's not all. On Saturday, October 5, the Sautee Art Affair presents a reception in the Historic Gym from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Open to all, with only a $10 admission fee, this dressy casual event is an opportunity to view the auction artwork live, meet the artists and enjoy a convivial evening. The Toccoa Jazz Band will be there, light bites will be served and drinks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic, will be available to purchase. Additionally, participants can enter raffles to win additional art items and Mystery Boxes, unmarked boxes each with a minimum value of $150. The Sautee Art Auction is an opportunity to purchase fine art and support working, regional artists while supporting the work and mission of the Sautee Nacoochee Community Association. Come alone or bring friends, along with your checkbook or Venmo account, for fellowship, art, music, and fundraising.

Don't miss out on this unique experience to support local artists and the community. See you online September 7 through October 9 or in person October 5.

For more information, email info@snca.org or call 706-878-3300.

Located at 283 Hwy 255 N in Sautee, the Sautee Nacoochee Community Association is a member-based organization serving White and Habersham Counties and all northeast Georgia. Its mission is to value and nurture individual creativity, along with the historical, cultural and environmental resources of the Sautee and Nacoochee Valleys and surrounding area. For more information, visit www.sauteenacoocheecenter.org or call 706-878-3300.