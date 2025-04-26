Sassafras Artisan Market brings together the finest artists and artisans from our beautiful mountain region. Our annual juried event offers visitors a fun, family-friendly ART experience.

When you visit…

Shop for the perfect gift, something fun or beautiful for yourself or your home. Remember, Mother’s Day is just around the corner. And don’t forget Father’s Day, Graduations and summer weddings! You’ll find original art and fine crafts including painting, photography, fiber, pottery, folk art, wood, metal, jewelry, and much more!

Watch artists demonstrate their work and talent. All ages will have fun making art projects to take home. And when it’s time for a break, take a seat in the dining tent and enjoy yummy festival foods, treats and beverages from the Food Trucks.

The Artisan Market is and outdoor event at the Rabun County Pavilions.

Ample Parking is close and convenient.

Parking & Admission are free.

