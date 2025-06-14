Sapphire Valley Arts and Crafts Festival

The Sapphire Valley Resort Arts and Craft Festivals are held June, August and October on the Activity Field. Come join us August 2-3, 2025, and October 4-5, 2025, for handmade crafts, quality folk art, live music, food, fine jewelry, humane society adoptions and much, much more!

Sapphire Valley Arts and Crafts Festivals are open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.

2025 SCHEDULE:

June 14 - 15

August 2 - 3

October 4- 5