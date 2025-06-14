Sapphire Valley Arts and Crafts Festival
to
Sapphire Valley Resort 127 Cherokee Trail, Sapphire, North Carolina 28774
The Sapphire Valley Resort Arts and Craft Festivals are held June, August and October on the Activity Field. Come join us August 2-3, 2025, and October 4-5, 2025, for handmade crafts, quality folk art, live music, food, fine jewelry, humane society adoptions and much, much more!
Sapphire Valley Arts and Crafts Festivals are open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.
2025 SCHEDULE:
June 14 - 15
August 2 - 3
October 4- 5
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor