Samurai Armor 101

to

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts | VMFA 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, Virginia 23220

This class offers a glimpse into the life and culture of the elite Japanese warriors known as samurai. Students will have the opportunity to learn the history of the samurai through a closer look at select armor, weapons, and accoutrements, used for both battle and ceremonies, from Samurai Armor from the Collection of Ann and Gabriel Barbier-Mueller, a special exhibition on view at VMFA from Apr 20 through Aug 4, 2024. The first hour will be a lecture in Reynolds Lecture Hall, and the class will conclude with a walkthrough of the special exhibition.

Info

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts | VMFA 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History
8043401405
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Samurai Armor 101 - 2024-05-07 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Samurai Armor 101 - 2024-05-07 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Samurai Armor 101 - 2024-05-07 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Samurai Armor 101 - 2024-05-07 13:00:00 ical