Samurai Armor 101

This class offers a glimpse into the life and culture of the elite Japanese warriors known as samurai. Students will have the opportunity to learn the history of the samurai through a closer look at select armor, weapons, and accoutrements, used for both battle and ceremonies, from Samurai Armor from the Collection of Ann and Gabriel Barbier-Mueller, a special exhibition on view at VMFA from Apr 20 through Aug 4, 2024. The first hour will be a lecture in Reynolds Lecture Hall, and the class will conclude with a walkthrough of the special exhibition.