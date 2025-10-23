× Expand Courtesy Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo

The 2026 Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo, presented by Kroger, Berglund Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, and Davis Heating Cooling Plumbing and Electric, rides back into Salem January 9-11, 2026! Fans can expect more of the same non-stop excitement they have come to love.

Professional cowboys and cowgirls will be competing in rodeo’s most popular events sanctioned by the International Professional Rodeo Association. The IPRA competition features bull riding, bronc busting, barrel racing, and more! It is not unusual to have contestants from across the United States and Canada, including current or former world champions, utilizing this event as a final tune-up for the International Finals Rodeo.

The crowd-pleasing Boot Barn mutton busting is returning in 2026. The first 10 cowpokes ages 4-7, who weigh 50 pounds or less, can register prior to each performance and see how far they can ride a sheep!

HOURS: Friday - 7:30 PM | Saturday - 7:30 PM | Sunday - 2:00 PM

TICKETS: Friday - All seats $20 | Saturday & Sunday - $22, $25 & $30

Buy tickets online or at the civic center box office Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.