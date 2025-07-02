HOURS:

Wednesday, July 2 – Friday, July 4 | 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. - Gates close at 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 5 – Sunday, July 6 | 12 noon to 10:00 p.m. - Gates close at 9 p.m.

Monday, July 7 – Friday, July 11 | 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. - Gates close at 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 12 - Sunday, July 13 | 12 noon to 10:00 p.m. - Gates close at 9 p.m.

The Salem Fair does not charge the public an admission fee for this event. Entry is FREE - you pay for rides, games, food and vendors. Parking is also free .

Children 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult parent, or guardian over the age of 25, with valid I.D. at all times while on the fairgrounds.

Clear bags only . No diaper bags or backpacks allowed unless clear and meeting new guidelines.

Everyone will be subject to bag checks and electronic wanding upon entry.

No outside food or beverage.

Gates close at 9 p.m. The fairgrounds and rides close at 10 p.m.

Shirts and Shoes are required.

Prohibited Items: Pets, backpacks, drones, alcohol, fireworks, illegal drugs, illegal weapons, glass containers.

The Salem Fair is located in the heart of the Roanoke Valley on the grounds of the Salem Civic Center Complex. It is accessible north and south via Interstate 81 and east and west via U. S. Route 460.