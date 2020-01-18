Running Wolfe and the Renegades Live in Fines Creek with the J. Creek Cloggers

Join us for traditional country and rock, clogging, line dancing, two-step, swing and mountain dancing. Dance $5 Hotdog $5 Hamburger $6 both with Chips, Dessert, Drink Cake Walk and 50/50 Raffle.

Directions: Take I-40 Exit 24. Turn north on NC-209 and travel 8.8 miles then left onto Fines Creek Rd. The community center will be .2 miles on right OR Take I-40 Exit 15 and travel north on Fines Creek Rd. for 3.3 miles. Community center will be on the left.

100% of proceeds go to FCCA in supporting scholarships, community needs, and the Manna Foodbank.