Running Wolfe and the Renegades Live in Fines Creek with the J. Creek Cloggers
Fines Creek Community Center 190 Fines Creek Rd, Clyde, North Carolina 28721
Join us for traditional country and rock, clogging, line dancing, two-step, swing and mountain dancing. Dance $5 Hotdog $5 Hamburger $6 both with Chips, Dessert, Drink Cake Walk and 50/50 Raffle.
Directions: Take I-40 Exit 24. Turn north on NC-209 and travel 8.8 miles then left onto Fines Creek Rd. The community center will be .2 miles on right OR Take I-40 Exit 15 and travel north on Fines Creek Rd. for 3.3 miles. Community center will be on the left.
100% of proceeds go to FCCA in supporting scholarships, community needs, and the Manna Foodbank.