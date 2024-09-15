Run the Runway 5K and Kids’ Fun Run

× Expand Tall & Small Photography Kids Fun Run at 2pm, 5K at 2:30pm

Lace up your running shoes and join us at the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport for the Run the Runway 5K + Kids Fun Run on September 15, 2024!

The Run the Runway 5K is a family-friendly event beginning with a 1K Fun Run for children ages 3-12 at 2pm and a 5K on the taxiway and runway beginning at 2:30pm. This professionally chip-timed event will offer a unique race opportunity on a real airport runway and is a perfect fit for runners, walkers and families at all fitness levels. The course is flat and completely paved making it stroller and wheelchair friendly. Please leave pets at home for this event; animals will not be allowed to participate.