× Expand Students at James Madison University Running in the woods

Turner Pond entrance.

Come out and breathe in the fresh fall air as you run the Sky Meadows State Park 5K course. Race your friends and family all while enjoying scenic views of the park. There will be hot chocolate and cookies at the entrance that you won't want to miss! Come out and enjoy the last bit of warmth of the year and run like a Duke.

While the race is free, registration is highly encouraged. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/run-like-a-jmu-duke-tickets-1039975503727 .

This event was created and managed by students at James Madison University, course SRM337.

$10/car parking fee.