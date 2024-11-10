Run Like A Duke!

to

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144

Turner Pond entrance.

Come out and breathe in the fresh fall air as you run the Sky Meadows State Park 5K course. Race your friends and family all while enjoying scenic views of the park. There will be hot chocolate and cookies at the entrance that you won't want to miss! Come out and enjoy the last bit of warmth of the year and run like a Duke.

While the race is free, registration is highly encouraged. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/run-like-a-jmu-duke-tickets-1039975503727 .

This event was created and managed by students at James Madison University, course SRM337.

$10/car parking fee.

Info

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Fitness, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
540-592-3556
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Run Like A Duke! - 2024-11-10 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Run Like A Duke! - 2024-11-10 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Run Like A Duke! - 2024-11-10 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Run Like A Duke! - 2024-11-10 09:00:00 ical