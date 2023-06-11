Rowdy Neighbors

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777

The Rowdy Neighbors are a dynamic musical power-duo performing their versions of classic and contemporary country music. With Killian Viehmeyer on the drums and Chris Markey on the keyboards and vocals, two of Western North Carolina's most original musicians team up to perform with the energy of a full band. Breaking into improvisation and impromptu solos, no two performances are alike. Join them on the pavilion stage at the Orchard.

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Concerts & Live Music
828-765-9531
