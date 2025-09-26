× Expand Rotary Club Fall Craft Festival

Join us in Pigeon Forge for the Rotary Club Fall Crafts Festival September 26, 2025, through October 25, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Patriot Park!

Visitors to Pigeon Forge have the opportunity to see and purchase handmade items from some of the area’s most talented artists and crafters. Stop by the Pigeon Forge Rotary Club Crafts Festival in Patriot Park. Admission and parking are free; however, a freewill donation will be distributed to local and area charities.

Dates: September 26, 2025 - October 25, 2025

Hours: Daily 10 am – 6 pm

Location: Patriot Park, located right along Old Mill Avenue