Rossini Festival International Street Fair

Join us in Downtown Knoxville April 18-19, 2026, for Rossini Festival, a free International Street Fair for the entire family that celebrates the global impact on the music, food, and culture of East Tennessee. More than half a million residents of Knox County and the surrounding areas have visited the festival throughout the years.

This annual event includes non-stop entertainment on four outdoor stages, showcasing opera, classical, jazz, gospel, ballet, modern dance, and much more.

Attendees can also browse food vendors and more than 75 artisans throughout the market, along with the Kids & Family Fun Zone for activities children will enjoy.