The Rossini Festival is Knoxville Opera’s annual International Street Fair that celebrates the global impact on the music, food, art, and culture of East Tennessee. Throughout the festival, the public is treated to non-stop entertainment on four outdoor stages showcasing opera, classical, jazz, gospel, ethnic music, ballet, modern, and ethnic dance. Attendees can purchase from scores of food vendors and more than 75 artisans throughout the day, while The Y FunZone keeps children entertained. More than half a million residents of Knox County and the surrounding area have enjoyed the Rossini Festival over the years.

Fun and family-oriented. Admission is always free.