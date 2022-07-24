Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young and Emerging Artists

In partnership with the Hayes School of Music, the festival presents the 11th annual Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young & Emerging Artists, known for the pivotal role it has played in launching the careers of some of our region’s most promising young artists. During this final live round, three distinguished conductors will choose a First, Second, and Third Place winner. The competition’s audience will also select an Audience Choice Award winner. In addition to a cash prize, the First Place winner will be awarded the opportunity to perform during the 2023 season of An Appalachian Summer Festival.