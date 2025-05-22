Rooster Walk Music Festival

The Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival was created in memory of two of our best childhood friends who passed away while still in their 20s: Edwin “the Rooster” Penn and Walker Shank. This festival celebrates life and the notion that you shouldn’t waste a moment of it.

When Edwin died in a dirt-bike accident in November 2007, and Walker passed from an undiagnosed heart issue while asleep in his apartment in December 2008, close friends decided a music festival was a fitting way to pay tribute. Rooster Walk was created, with the idea that proceeds from the festival go toward a college scholarship fund at their alma mater, Martinsville High School.

We’re happy to report that the mission has been a great success. We’ve raised more than $323,000 for local and regional charities, with much of that going to the “Penn-Shank Memorial Scholarship Fund” for outstanding MHS seniors.

Rooster Walk is being embraced for its tourism and quality of life values, playing a small but growing role in the area’s social fabric. … And we couldn’t be prouder.