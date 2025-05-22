Rooster Walk Music Festival
to
Martinsville Martinsville, Virginia
The Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival was created in memory of two of our best childhood friends who passed away while still in their 20s: Edwin “the Rooster” Penn and Walker Shank. This festival celebrates life and the notion that you shouldn’t waste a moment of it.
When Edwin died in a dirt-bike accident in November 2007, and Walker passed from an undiagnosed heart issue while asleep in his apartment in December 2008, close friends decided a music festival was a fitting way to pay tribute. Rooster Walk was created, with the idea that proceeds from the festival go toward a college scholarship fund at their alma mater, Martinsville High School.
We’re happy to report that the mission has been a great success. We’ve raised more than $323,000 for local and regional charities, with much of that going to the “Penn-Shank Memorial Scholarship Fund” for outstanding MHS seniors.
Rooster Walk is being embraced for its tourism and quality of life values, playing a small but growing role in the area’s social fabric. … And we couldn’t be prouder.
- Thursday, May 22, 2025: 9:00am – 1:00am
- Friday, May 23, 2025: 9:00am – 1:00am
- Saturday, May 24, 2025: 9:00am – 11:00pm
- Sunday, May 25, 2025: 9:00am – 9:00pm