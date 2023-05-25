× Expand Roger Gupta Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival

Rooster Walk is a 4-day festival celebrating music, art, and the great outdoors at the idyllic Pop's Farm venue, just outside of Martinsville, VA. With over 40+ bands performing on 6 different stages, an eclectic roster of great music guides the Rooster Walk experience. In addition to 4 days of amazing music, the family-friendly Rooster Walk will offer a wide variety of kids' activities, craft beer, great food, arts and numerous opportunities to enjoy Virginia's great outdoors with river floats, yoga, a disc golf course and beautiful on-site camping. Rooster Walk has been named one of the Top 5 festivals in the state by the Richmond-Times Dispatch. It also has been voted the region’s Most Creative Charitable Event.