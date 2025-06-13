× Expand Courtesy Ronceverte River Festival

The 2025 Ronceverte River Festival will take place June 13-14, 2025. The festival features attractions, vendors, live performances, and great fair food! The main event is The Great Rubber Ducky Race on Saturday at 4 PM. A single ticket can win you one of many prizes or the Grand Prize of $5,000. The more tickets you buy means more chances you have to win! Events, games, live music and contests fill the weekend, and the festival wraps up with fireworks on Saturday night.