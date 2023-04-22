× Expand Gary Herman Southbound 77 performs at RockyFest 2022!

Mark your calendars for RockyFest 2023 on Saturday, April 22 at Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area in Alexander County! RockyFest features old-time and bluegrass music (with stage and seating under the big tent!), arts & crafts vendors, delicious food, free rock climbing sessions, kids’ activities, games, corn hole tournament, and more. We're especially excited about this year's music lineup! Bands include: Carolina Cowboys and Maggie (10:00-10:45), The Blue Ridge Girls (11:00-11:45), Slate Mountain Ramblers (12:00-12:45), Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee (1:00-1:45), Crooked Road Ramblers (2:00-2:45), and New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters (3:00-4:00). Visit https://rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest for complete details about this awesome family-friendly event!