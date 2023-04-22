RockyFest 2023

Mark your calendars for RockyFest 2023 on Saturday, April 22 at Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area in Alexander County! RockyFest features old-time and bluegrass music (with stage and seating under the big tent!), arts & crafts vendors, delicious food, free rock climbing sessions, kids’ activities, games, corn hole tournament, and more. We're especially excited about this year's music lineup! Bands include: Carolina Cowboys and Maggie (10:00-10:45), The Blue Ridge Girls (11:00-11:45), Slate Mountain Ramblers (12:00-12:45), Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee (1:00-1:45), Crooked Road Ramblers (2:00-2:45), and New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters (3:00-4:00). Visit https://rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest for complete details about this awesome family-friendly event!

