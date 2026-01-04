× Expand Courtesy Massanutten Regional Library

Massanutten Regional Library's Rocktown Author Festival is an annual event that celebrates local authors and offers support to attendees who wish to become published authors. It's held in April at Central Library in downtown Harrisonburg. The Festival includes a free, open forum for the public to meet and greet local authors, purchase their works, and get signatures! We also host free, expert-led panels on the writing and publishing industry.

Join us at the Massanutten Regional Library, Saturday, April 25, 2026, for the 6th Annual Rocktown Author Festival! Check our website for updated information.