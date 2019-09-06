Rockbridge Mountain Music & Dance Festival
Glen Maury Park 101 Maury Park Dr, Buena Vista, Virginia 24416
If you love dancing and old-time music in a mellow setting, Rockbridge is the festival for you. Those who like structure will find plenty to do, while others rarely leave the campground area, choosing to play and visit around the "neighborhood" where a laid-back, low-key air prevails. ADMISSION FEE: $15/per person/Fri. $15/per person/Sat.
Info
