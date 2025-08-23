× Expand Courtesy Rockbridge Community Festival

Established in 1976, the Rockbridge Community Festival is a one-of-a-kind festival and features local vendors, including arts and crafts, local organizations, family fun, live music, and great vendors! Admission to the festival is free, so come and enjoy our community!

The festival is located in historic downtown Lexington, Virginia, on August 23, 2025, and runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., rain or shine.​

The Rockbridge Community Festival is organized by the Lexington Rotary Club and Lexington-Rockbridge Jaycees. All proceeds for these clubs benefit local non-profit charities.