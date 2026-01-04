× Expand Courtesy Rockbridge Bull & Oyster Fest Bull & Oyster 2025 Banner - 1

The Rockbridge Bull & Oyster Fest, a benefit for the Rockbridge Area Health Center, returns to the Virginia Horse Center on Saturday, April 4, 2026, from 1-5 pm, rain or shine.

The 18th Annual Rockbridge Bull and Oyster Fest will feature BBQ and oysters, live music, games, fun, and more in a tented outdoor venue overlooking Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains!

All proceeds will benefit the Rockbridge Area Health Center to support our mission: To promote and provide access to comprehensive, high-quality, and affordable health care to improve the health and well-being of the greater community.

Early-bird ticket sales begin in February 2026.

What’s in Store?

Delicious Cuisine: Indulge in a mouthwatering array of oysters, and delicious BBQ with all the fixings, prepared by the renowned Lexington Catering Company. Prepare your taste buds for an explosion of flavor!

Live Musical Delights: Enjoy live entertainment and camaraderie with the legendary Rockbridge bluegrass collective Gary Ruley and Mule Train, which will set the stage for an unforgettable afternoon!

Craft Beer & Fine Wine: Quench your thirst with a selection of premium craft beers and exquisite local wines, perfectly complementing the flavors of the day.

Beautiful Views: Immerse yourself in the picturesque beauty of the Virginia Horse Center, nestled amidst the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains. Prepare to be enchanted by the stunning vistas that await while staying protected from the elements in an outdoor tented venue.