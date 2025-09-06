× Expand Rockbridge Beer & Wine Festival

The Rockbridge Beer & Wine Festival is celebrating 31 years in 2025! We're looking forward to having you join us at Lime Kiln Theater on Saturday, September 6th, 2025, from 12:00 until 6:00 p.m.

General Admission Taster

Enjoy unlimited tastings of regional wines, hard cider and beer all afternoon.

Pre-Order: $40

Gate Price: $50

General Admission Non-Taster*

Enjoy access to the festival grounds, food vendors and live music on two stages all afternoon.

Pre-Order & Gate Price: $15

* Please note that non-taster ticket holders will not be able to purchase or consume alcohol at the festival. These tickets are meant for designated drivers and those who are under legal drinking age.

Friend of the Festival VIP*

Enjoy unlimited tastings of regional wines, hard ciders and beers. This package also includes 2 passes to the VIP pavilion where you will also enjoy complimentary light fare throughout the day.

$200 (Advance Purchase Only)

* Please note that a limited number of Friend of the Festival packages will be sold.

Groups

Packages are available for groups of 50 or more. Please call (540) 463-5375 or email info@lexrockchamber.com for more information.