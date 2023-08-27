× Expand Dr Pepper Park

Roanoke’s largest one-day food festival is back celebrating 14 years of deliciousness! Join us on Saturday August 26th for the 14th annual Roanoke Wing Fest featuring great live music, tons of wing vendors, contests and more throughout the day!

Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the gate. Kids 12 and under are FREE and do not require a ticket. Credit cards are accepted at the gate ONLY. CASH ONLY for purchases inside the event. We do have 2 ATMs on site. Will call is located at the entrance under a blue tent to the right of the box office.