RiverFest and Anything That Floats Parade

River Fest is an annual fundraiser celebrating the French Broad River, held at New Belgium Brewing (21 Craven Street) on the river near downtown Asheville 1-8 PM with live music, local beer, food trucks and more. Admission is free.

The festival is the finish line for the very fun and zany Anything That Floats Parade that kicks off at 9AM at Hominy Creek River Park for floaters. Watch the entries arrive as the festival kicks off. You are also welcome to enter the competition by building an outrageous raft, float or flotilla.