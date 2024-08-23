River Brews

× Expand https://noc.com/events/river-and-brews/ Come join us for some River and Brews!

Explore the hidden treasures nestled in the charming mountain towns of Western North Carolina, located just west of Asheville, at our annual River and Brews Riverside event!

This weekend’s festival hosts local breweries, artisans, nostalgic foods, live music, and more. Make sure you attend the exclusive beer pairing event led by New Belgium on Friday. We’re reimagining beloved childhood classics, pairing them with a curated selection of Belgium’s most innovative brews. On Saturday, with a tasting pass enjoy unique local breweries, local art by skilled craftspeople, these businesses contribute to the distinctive charm of our region, much like the flowing rivers. Join us in celebrating with a weekend festival filled with beer tastings, culinary delights, crafts, adventures, live music, and more!

Weekend Schedule:

Friday, August 23th

5-8 pm Live Music Riverside with the Get Right Band

7 pm New Belgium & Nostalgic Bites Pairing

Saturday, August 24th

9-11 am Morning Rafting Trips + Adventures

1-5 pm Local Brewery Tasting Festival & Artisan Village

1-4 pm Live Music Riverside with Lefties

5-8 pm Live Music Riverside with Whitewater Bluegrass Co.

Tickets & Packages:

Saturday Festival Tasting Pass – $35.00* Taste from local breweries serving multiple beers and enjoy live music and local artisan vendors.

Friday Pairing & Saturday Tasting Pass – $70.00* With the Saturday Festival pass, we also invite you to join us for a New Belgium Beer & Bites nostalgic food pairing. We’re reimagining beloved childhood classics, pairing them with a curated selection of New Belgium’s most innovative brews. Limited to 30 attendees.

Saturday Raft & Beer- AM Guided Rafting + Tasting Pass – $95.00* Cool off with a morning guided rafting adventure down the Nantahala River, and end the day tasting from local breweries, shopping from local artisans, and listening to live music.

Full Send! Pairing, Rafting, & Tasting Weekend Pass – $135* The full send combines all three into one fantastic weekend! Attend the Friday New Belgium Pairing, start Saturday with a morning rafting adventure, and end the day tasting from breweries while enjoying live music and artisan vendors.